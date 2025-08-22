New Delhi: In a sharp and measured response to a controversial remark by Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the statement should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric or internet fodder, but viewed as a serious "confession" of Pakistan’s internal failures.

General Munir recently drew attention for a striking metaphor: "India is a shining Mercedes coming on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" The comment, intended as a provocative analogy, quickly went viral, triggering ridicule across social media and sparking debate in both countries.

Speaking at a public event, Singh highlighted the gravity of the comment and said, "I would like to draw your attention to the statement given recently by Pakistan's Army Chief. He said, and I quote, that India is a Mercedes and a Ferrari, and they are a dump truck full of debris. Now, you know the answer to who will suffer if a collision happens."

“India’s economy is indeed like a Mercedes and a Ferrari running smoothly on the highway. And this comparison wasn’t made by me, but by Pakistan’s own Army Chief. He himself admitted Pakistan’s economy is akin to a dumper filled with debris," he added.

“Many people dismissed this as mere troll material,” Singh said. “But I see it as a confession. When two nations achieved independence at the same time, and one managed to build a high-performing economy through hard work, sound policy and vision, while the other remains stuck in economic disrepair, that’s not trolling. That’s the reality.”

The Defence Minister further warned that while the comment may appear self-deprecating, it carried a deeper, more serious message.

“If we fail to recognise the historical signal behind this warning, it could turn into a matter of concern. But if we prepare for it and take it seriously, India has the strength to respond effectively to any challenge,” he added.

In a more pointed critique, Singh accused Pakistan of harbouring what he termed a “robber mentality” since its inception.

“The Chief of the Pakistan Army, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a robber mentality, which Pakistan has been a victim of since its birth,” he said. “We must break this delusion of the Pakistani Army. Due to Operation Sindoor, such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place.”

Referring to the need for holistic national strength, Singh stressed that India’s economic rise must be matched by military preparedness and cultural integrity.

“We must ensure that alongside India’s prosperity, our culture and economic growth, our defence capabilities, and the spirit to fight for our national honour remain equally strong. In our civilisation and our nation, that fighting spirit must remain alive,” he asserted.

Singh’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbours, particularly in the context of economic and strategic posturing in the region.

Speaking further over several other issues, the Defence Minister said, "I would like to appeal to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you Make in India, you will make for the world. India's thinking is oriented towards development and peace. For us, development in isolation is not enough; rather, collective development is more important..."

"Today, when many countries are significantly affected by global supply chain disruption, India can strengthen global supply chains. Today, the big countries of the world talk about China Plus. I ask you, which country other than India can do this work? I am sure that when you answer, you will say that only India can do this work. When we talk about a self-reliant India, it is not merely a policy of import substitution, but behind it lies a sentiment of Global Good. Behind it is the sentiment of providing the world with a Robust Supply Chain. Today, there is a sense of hope and confidence about India across the entire world..." Singh added.

Highlighting the India-AI mission, Rajnath said, "The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country's AI capabilities, under which models will be developed to meet India's needs. We want India to become a Global-AI-Hub. Our government has advanced the work on semiconductors in mission mode. As Prime Minister said in his Independence Day address, by the end of this year, 'Made in India' semiconductors, made by the people of India, will enter the market."

"...The renowned economist Jagdish Bhagwati recently said that earlier, the World Bank used to tell India what to do, but now, India tells the World Bank what to do. This statement reflects India's journey over the past 11 years from being a dependent economy to becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive economic powerhouse..." he said.

"We must also acknowledge that the contemporary global order has given unprecedented prosperity to some countries, while it has also given a large portion of the world's population only inequality, insecurity & uncertainty...In such a scenario, it is essential that we build a new rules-based world Order. A Global Order where there is equality. Equal opportunities for all. Cooperation instead of Conflicts. Collaboration instead of Competition. I believe that such a world order can only be built under the leadership of India..." the Defence remarked.

Moving further, he said, "We have always envisioned a global order where power is guided by responsibility, purpose is rooted in the well-being of all, and partnership is the natural state of relations between nations...Indian ethos does not see global order as a contest for dominance, but as a shared journey towards harmony, dignity, and mutual respect for all. In our tradition, the measure of strength is not in the ability to command but in the capacity to care; not in the pursuit of narrow interest but in the commitment to the global good..."