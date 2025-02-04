On Poll Eve, Kejriwal Meets EC, Alleges Threat To Voters; BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, met the Election Commission on Tuesday on the eve of the Delhi assembly polls and alleged “hooliganism” by the BJP and police to create an atmosphere of fear among voters.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal claimed that BJP "goons" may mark voters' fingers with black ink to "prevent" them from voting.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, the BJP charged that its councillor Alka Raghav and party workers were attacked in Laxmi Nagar.

Kejriwal also alleged that attempts were being made to suppress voter turnout, particularly among slum dwellers.

"We informed the EC about multiple incidents where the BJP is using Delhi Police to unleash hooliganism. There is serious concern that BJP goons may intimidate voters, stop them from stepping out to vote, or mark their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting," he said.

The EC has assured strict action against violations of Model Code of Conduct to ensure free and fair election, the former chief minister told reporters. He also thanked the EC for granting them a meeting despite the silence period

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a press conference, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "conspiracy" to prevent party supporters from voting.

He charged that AAP leaders have submitted lists of thousands of Purvanchali, Vaishya and Brahmin voters to election officials in nearly 50 constituencies, on the pretext that these individuals do not reside at the given addresses or are deceased.

Sachdeva demanded the EC to disregard any such lists submitted by any political parties and to allow all registered voters in the official lists to cast their votes.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of engaging in "hooliganism" and alleged that the EC and Delhi Police are shielding saffron party workers, while targeting AAP leaders and members.

Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, accused her BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members of engaging in "hooliganism" in the constituency.

In response, Bidhuri said the chief minister was panicking over her "imminent defeat" and suggested that she should not "shred the dignity of" the constitutional post held by her by saying anything.

Atishi's remarks came hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Police officials said she and a group of 50-70 supporters with 10 vehicles were found blocking Fateh Singh Marg, violating Model Code of Conduct. When instructed to vacate the area, she allegedly obstructed a police officer from carrying out his duty.

In response, Atishi took to X, accusing the EC of bias. "BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members are openly engaging in hooliganism, yet no action is taken against them. Instead, a case has been filed against me," she wrote.

Earlier, Kejriwal also posted on X in Hindi, stating that "the Election Commission has filed a police case against the Delhi CM after she complained about open hooliganism."