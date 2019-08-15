On Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi calls Rahul 'best brother in world', shares throwback pictures

NEW DELHI: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared an old picture of herself with Rahul Gandhi while describing him as the "best brother in the world".

Priyanka took to Twitter and said, "Rahul Gandhi, I guess things haven't changed that much, haan?! ...best brother in the world!"

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! ..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

The brother-sister duo has always been very expressive of the love and the bond they share.

Along with her tweet, Priyanka also shared some throwback pictures of the duo from their childhood.

In one picture, Rahul can be seen patting on Priyanka's cheek, while in the other, Rahul is captured pouting as he looks at his sibling.

It may be recalled that in April this year, Rahul had posted a video of his chance meeting with Priyanka at Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh on Facebook.

The caption of the video read: "Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We`re headed to different meetings in UP."

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter," he said in the video, with his younger sister Priyanka laughing and saying "that is not true".

"But, I love her," he added.

Similarly, once during an interactive session with students in Pune on April 5, Rahul had said that Priyanka was his "best friend", adding that there can be no fight with her.

Talking about celebrating Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies the brother-sister bond, Rahul had said that he follows an uncommon rule and wears the 'rakhi' (a protective thread tied on the right hand) until it breaks on its own.

"My sister is my best friend; we have been through life together so we are very close," he had said then.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, some women and children from various segments of society also tied 'rakhis' to the Prime Minister.

PM took to Twitter to wish the nation on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

"Raksha Bandhan 2019: Women & children tie Rakhi to PM Modi", he said in a tweet.

रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Before celebrating Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort.

He addressed the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence day on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and emphasized on the population explosion in the country asking citizens to do proper family planning.