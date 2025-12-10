Advertisement
NewsIndiaOn SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate Initially
AMIT SHAH LOK SABHA

On SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate Initially

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that there could be no discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as it falls within the domain of the Election Commission, which functions independently of the government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate InitiallyUnion Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

(This is a developing story.)

