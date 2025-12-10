On SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate Initially
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that there could be no discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as it falls within the domain of the Election Commission, which functions independently of the government.
Trending Photos
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that there could be no discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as it falls within the domain of the Election Commission, which functions independently of the government.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv