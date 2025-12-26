On Tarique Rahman’s Return, India Reaffirms Support For Free, Fair Polls In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Reiterating its stance on having free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, India on Friday stated that it views the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman to the conflict-ridden country in the wider democratic context.

"We support free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, and the return of the BNP leader from London should be seen in that context," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

Amid deepening political crisis in the country, Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile. He landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.

Rahman's return comes at a time when the Bangladesh Election Commission announced that the country's 13th national parliamentary election, along with a referendum on the July Charter, will be held on February 12 next year.

Analysts reckon that Rahman's return and participation in the February 2026 elections will test the waters amid the ongoing turbulence in Bangladesh's politics under the Muhammad Yunus led interim government, which is under mounting pressure to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Critics warn that Rahman's return to the volatile political landscape in Bangladesh could deepen tension across the country. Meanwhile, the MEA reaffirmed India’s commitment to close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh, rooted in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and strengthened through various development and people to people initiatives.

"Our position on Bangladesh has been very clear and consistent throughout. India stands for strengthening ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh. You are also aware of our view on elections we stand for free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in Bangladesh, to be held in a peaceful atmosphere," Jaiswal stated.

Responding to a question on New Delhi's financial assistance to Dhaka, MEA noted that, while the circumstances have changed, India continues to stand for peace and stability in the country and seeks to maintain strong ties with its people.

Bangladesh has witnessed a massive surge in violence in the past few months under the Yunus-led interim government, with escalating attacks targeting Hindu minorities across the country. The MEA has stated that India continues to monitor the evolving situation in Bangladesh and has conveyed strong concerns to Bangladeshi authorities regarding the attacks on minorities, including Hindus.