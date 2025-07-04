Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India will sign a trade deal with the United States or any other developed country only if the agreement is mutually beneficial and protects the country’s national interests.

Minister Goyal was speaking on the sidelines of the 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in New Delhi.

"It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India's interests are safeguarded -- national interest will always be supreme -- and keeping that in mind, if a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries," the minister stated.

Goyal said that India is currently engaged in trade talks with several countries, including the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, and Peru.

Goyal stressed that India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure and only accepts agreements that are fully matured and well-negotiated.

