The Delhi High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by Turkey-based company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd against the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The clearance was revoked on May 15, citing "national security" concerns, days after Turkey backed Pakistan amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Justice Sachin Datta's single bench remarked, "The rule is better safe than sorry," emphasizing the importance of national security. The court's observation came as senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, argued that public perception cannot be used to take away employment.

Celebi has operated in the Indian aviation sector for over 17 years, offering services at nine airports and employing over 10,000 people. The company handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,000 tonnes of cargo annually in India.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that national security and sovereignty of the nation are at stake. He emphasized that the right to issue and revoke security clearance lies solely with the Civil Aviation Ministry, which reserves the right to revoke clearance without specifying reasons.

Mehta stressed that in matters involving national security, there cannot be a "doctrine of proportionality." He highlighted the importance of civil aviation security, stating that security agencies must succeed on all occasions, while the enemy needs to succeed only once.

The bench observed that serving a prior notice may prove counter-productive amid apprehensions over national security, potentially hastening the very action being apprehended.

The High Court adjourned the matter till May 21 and asked the Centre to clarify under which provisions it revoked the security clearance to Celebi. Celebi's plea argues that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning.

The controversy has sparked calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan, which have supported Pakistan amid the India-Pakistan tensions. Travel websites have reported a decline in bookings and increase in cancellations for visits to the two countries. The Confederation of All India Traders has also decided to boycott all trade and commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan.