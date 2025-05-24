On Vacation In Maldives, Lalu Yadav’s Son Tej Pratap Makes 12-Year Relationship With Anushka Yadav Official

RJD MLA and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav made a big revelation about his personal life on social media on Saturday. Sharing a post featuring a photograph with a woman named Anushka Yadav, Tej Pratap announced that the two have been in a romantic relationship for over 12 years.

"I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person shown with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years, and we have been in a relationship for all this time. I’ve been wanting to share this with you all for a long time but wasn’t sure how to express it... So today, through this post, I am opening up my heart to you. I hope you all will understand my feelings," Yadav said in his X post.

Reportedly, Tej Pratap is currently in the Maldives and has publicly declared his love. He shared a photo with his girlfriend, officially announcing their relationship.

Tej Pratap Yadav took to his official social media Facebook to announce his relationship with Anushka Yadav. Sharing a photo of the two, Tej Pratap revealed they've been in a relationship for 12 years. This public declaration has sparked speculation about a potential marriage.

Notably, Tej Pratap was previously married to Aishwarya Rai in 2018, but the couple separated amid disputes.