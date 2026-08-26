/Onam 2026: Nitin Nabin, S Jaishankar and other leaders extend greetings

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, saying the festival reflects India's rich cultural heritage and timeless values of unity and harmony.
"Heartiest greetings to everyone, especially our brothers and sisters in Keralam, on the joyous occasion of Onam. A celebration of prosperity and togetherness, Onam reflects India's rich cultural heritage and the timeless values of unity and harmony," Nabin said in a post on X.
"May this auspicious festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home," he added.
ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഈ സന്തോഷകരമായ വേളയിൽ എല്ലാവർക്കും, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് കേരളത്തിലെ നമ്മുടെ സഹോദരീസഹോദരന്മാർക്ക്, ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ആശംസകൾ.— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) August 26, 2026
സമൃദ്ധിയുടെയും കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെയും ആഘോഷമായ ഓണം, ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സമ്പന്നമായ സാംസ്കാരിക പൈതൃകത്തെയും, ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും സദ്ഭാവനയുടെയും കാലാതീതമായ മൂല്യങ്ങളെയും… pic.twitter.com/crkSusdq9f
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended greetings on the occasion, saying, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Onam. Let the spirit of Onam inspire harmony, health and happiness for everyone."
Meanwhile, Prince Aditya Varma of the erstwhile Travancore royal family extended Onam greetings to people in Keralam and across the world.
"Today being Thiruvonam, I wish the people of Kerala and all over the world a very happy Onam. May the year be filled with prosperity, peace and good health. Let all the people in the world live in peace," he said.
Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Onam.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2026
Let the spirit of Onam inspire harmony, health and happiness for everyone.
സന്തോഷകരമായ ഓണവേളയിൽ ഏവർക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ. ഈ ഉത്സവം ഏവർക്കും ഐക്യവും ആരോഗ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നൽകട്ടെ.
Thiruvonam, the tenth and most significant day of the 10-day Onam festival, is being celebrated across Kerala on Wednesday.
At the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, a heavy rush of devotees was witnessed on the occasion, with special arrangements made to facilitate darshan.
Priority is being given to devotees standing in the general queue, while special darshan restrictions are in place from 6 am to 2 pm for the convenience of devotees.
Earlier, leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and DMK chief MK Stalin, extended Onam greetings.
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated primarily in Keralam and marks the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. The festival is celebrated with traditions including Pookkalam (floral decorations), boat races, folk dances and the traditional Onasadya feast.
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