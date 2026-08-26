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Onam 2026: Nitin Nabin, S Jaishankar and other leaders extend greetings

Leaders including BJP President Nitin Nabin, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others extended warm Onam greetings, highlighting the festival’s spirit of unity, harmony, and prosperity.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Onam 2026: Nitin Nabin, S Jaishankar and other leaders extend greetings
Image Credit: ANI

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