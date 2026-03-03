Once home to Peacock Throne stolen from Delhi, Iran’s Golestan Palace hit in US-Israel strikes

When missiles fall, history often falls with them. The latest US-Israel strikes on Tehran have not only escalated a regional conflict but also scarred one of Iran’s most treasured cultural landmarks, the Golestan Palace, once home to the famed Peacock Throne taken from Delhi centuries ago.

On February 28, 2026, coordinated US-Israeli attacks hit multiple locations across Iran. Tehran responded with airstrikes across the Middle East. Amid the exchange, the historic palace complex in the Iranian capital was reportedly damaged. “Following the joint US-Israeli attack on Arag Square in southern Tehran on Sunday evening, parts of the Golestan Palace... were damaged,” Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

Images emerging from the site show shattered windows, broken glass scattered across halls, debris-strewn courtyards, and rooms left exposed. A complex that once symbolised royal power and artistic brilliance now bears the marks of war.

A Palace at the heart of Tehran

Located in central Tehran, the Golestan Palace dates back to the 16th century and represents a vital chapter in Persian royal history. It reflects the rule of the Qajar dynasty and later the Pahlavi era, blending traditional Persian design with European artistic influences.

For generations, it served as the residence of Iran’s ruling monarchs. In modern times, eight of its principal buildings functioned as museums before the recent strikes. Beyond its political role, the palace became a centre of Qajar art and architecture, known for intricate mirror work, decorative tiles, and grand ceremonial halls.

From Safavid Citadel to Qajar seat of power

The origins of the complex trace back to the reign of Tahmasp I, the second Safavid ruler, who built Tehran’s early citadel. Later, Abbas the Great created an expansive garden within its walls.

The palace evolved over centuries. It was renovated under Karim Khan Zand between 1750 and 1797. When the Qajars chose Tehran as their capital in 1794, the site became their official residence. The complex was largely rebuilt into its present form in 1865 by architect Haji Ab ol Hasan Mimar Navai.

During the Pahlavi period (1925–1979), the palace hosted major state ceremonies. The coronation of Reza Shah took place there in 1926, followed decades later by the coronation of Mohammad Reza Shah and Farah Pahlavi in 1967. However, between 1925 and 1945, significant portions of the historic complex were demolished under Reza Shah, who argued that the old citadel obstructed Tehran’s modern expansion. New commercial structures replaced several original buildings in the 1950s and 1960s.

Inside the Palace complex

Before the recent damage, the Golestan Palace comprised 17 structures, including halls, museums, and royal chambers, most constructed during the 131-year Qajar rule. It housed a manuscript library, a photographic archive, and extensive historical records.

Among its most notable features were:

Marble Throne - carved between 1747 and 1751.

Karim Khani Nook - part of Karim Khan’s interior residence.

Pond House - a summer retreat during the Qajar period.

Brilliant Hall - commissioned by Naser ed Din Shah, famed for intricate mirror work known as Ayeneh-kari.

Ivory Hall - a dining chamber adorned with gifts from European monarchs.

Mirror Hall - a smaller ceremonial space designed by Haj Abd ol Hossein.

Salam Hall - once displayed the Peacock Throne, seized from Delhi by Nader Shah in the 18th century.

Diamond Hall - built by Fath Ali Shah, celebrated for its dazzling vaulted ceilings.

Windcatcher Mansion - a summer residence constructed under Fath-Ali Shah Qajar.

Edifice of the Sun - a five-storey Qajar tower with twin tiled arches.

Abyaz Palace - completed in 1883 to display Ottoman gifts.

The palace’s cultural weight was such that it appeared on the reverse of a 1974 Iranian 5,000 rial banknote.

UNESCO voices concern

As a designated World Heritage Site, the Golestan Palace falls under the protection of UNESCO. The organisation confirmed concerns over the reported damage.

“The Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was reportedly damaged by debris and the shock wave following an airstrike on Arag Square, located in the buffer zone of the site in the Iranian capital,” the statement said.

“UNESCO continues to closely monitor the situation of cultural heritage in the country and across the region, with a view to ensuring its protection. To that end, the Organization has communicated to all parties concerned the geographical coordinates of sites on the World Heritage List as well as those of national significance, to avoid any potential damage.”

UNESCO expresses concern over the protection of cultural heritage sites amidst escalating violence in the Middle East.



The agency also reminded parties that cultural property is safeguarded under international law, including the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

What once stood as a symbol of Persian grandeur, a palace of mirrored halls, royal ceremonies, and imperial treasures, now lies scarred by conflict. Beyond the political fallout of war, the damage to Golestan Palace underscores a deeper loss: the erosion of cultural memory that cannot easily be rebuilt.