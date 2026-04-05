Once hostile to India, now pleading for fuel – The tale of two nations

New Delhi: In an ironic twist of geopolitics, two nations that once openly challenged India are now looking toward it for help. Previously critical of New Delhi’s policies and cosying up with China, the Maldives and Bangladesh are now seeking fuel supplies as military actions between US-Israel alliance and Iran continue to escalate. The ongoing war has closed the Strait of Hormuz, an unavoidable artery for the international trade shipments. It is causing fuel shortages in many countries.

India has managed the crisis and kept its tankers running in the Gulf to ensure energy supplies for itself and other countries. While Bangladesh continues to receive fuel shipments, India is now considering the Maldives’ request for both short-term and long-term petroleum products.

Fuel crisis hits the region

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Maldives faces a particularly acute situation. According to World Bank data, the island nation heavily depends on Oman for its fuel supplies. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked due to the Iran-America war, shipments have stalled. For a small island country like the Maldives, any interruption in supply has an immediate and severe impact.

Similarly dependent on imported fuel, Bangladesh has also turned to India for assistance.

Why India is the go-to partner

The world’s fourth-largest oil refiner, India has long been a dependable supplier to neighbouring countries. It provides commercial fuel shipments to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Recently, New Delhi sent 38,000 tonnes of petroleum to Colombo, while Dhaka continues to receive diesel via pipeline.

Now, with the Maldives seeking help, India is evaluating its capacity and availability to extend support. Even during the Hormuz crisis, the country has successfully brought six LPG carriers out of the Gulf and so far maintained a uninterrupted flow of fuel.

From confrontation to cooperation

The turnaround is unusual given the recent history. Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu had once chanted “India Out”, sided with China and challenged New Delhi at every opportunity.

Similarly, under Mohammad Yunus’ leadership, Bangladesh also tested New Delhi’s patience through anti-India rhetoric and Chinese backing.

But today, when energy security is at stake, both nations have turned to the very neighbour they once defied.

India’s strong hand in the Gulf

India has responded pragmatically. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that aid will depend on India’s own requirements and availability. This shows the country’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and highlights its readiness to support regional partners even while managing its own challenges.

At present, 18 Indian oil and gas tankers are in the Hormuz area, and talks are ongoing to ensure their safe passage. Despite these hurdles, India is showing that it can balance national interests with regional responsibility and emerge as a dependable ally in times of crisis.