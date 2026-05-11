One Agni missile, 12 targets wiped out in one go – How India’s most advanced MIRV breakthrough made it possible

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisaion (DRDO) successfully tested advanced MIRV version of the Agni-5 missile from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island. It is being viewed as a major step in strengthening India’s long-range strategic capability, as a single missile was able to carry multiple independent warheads and guide them towards different targets.

With this development, the country has joined a small group of countries that operate the MIRV technology, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.

The system changes the basic idea of missile use, where earlier missile was assigned to one target, while now multiple targets can be engaged through a single launch.

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What is MIRV technology?

MIRV stands for Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle. In this system, a single missile carries multiple nuclear warheads, and each warhead can be directed towards a separate target located hundreds of kilometres apart.

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Each warhead can weigh up to 400 kilograms. In the present configuration, the system can carry around four to five warheads, while experts believe that this number could increase to 10 or even 12 in future.

Strengthening second-strike capability

The MIRV-enabled Agni-5 significantly enhances India’s second-strike capability, which is considered a core element of nuclear deterrence. This means the country retains the ability to respond even after absorbing an initial strike.

One of the main features of this system is its resilience. Even if some warheads are intercepted, others can still reach their intended targets. This makes it difficult for existing missile defence systems to fully neutralise an incoming attack.

During the test, the missile also executed a sharp 90-degree manoeuvre mid-flight, a complex movement that is extremely difficult for conventional systems. This adds to its ability to change direction unpredictably and bypass defensive radar networks.

Strategic implications in the region

The test comes at a time when missile development and advanced weapon systems are expanding across Asia. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to develop its missile capabilities, while activity in the Indian Ocean region is also increasing.

With a range of 5,000 to 8,000 kilometres, the Agni-5 provides India with reach over large parts of the region, including northern parts of China, adding depth to its deterrence posture.

Technology behind the system

Developing MIRV capability requires long-term scientific and engineering effort. It involves advanced guidance computers, precision navigation systems, compact warhead design, heat-resistant re-entry vehicles and highly accurate payload separation mechanisms.

The DRDO has used indigenous avionics, high-precision sensors, pressure systems, oxidiser components and composite materials to reduce missile weight by nearly 20 percent. Carbon composites help protect warheads from extreme heat during re-entry, while decoy systems can be used to confuse enemy defence mechanisms.

Future defence programmes

India is simultaneously working on several advanced defence projects, including hypersonic glide vehicles, anti-satellite systems, ballistic missile defence networks, nuclear submarine expansion, long-range drones, AI-based warfare systems and space-based surveillance capabilities.

The Agni-6 missile is also under development, with a projected range of up to 12,000 kilometres. Tests for K-series submarine-launched missiles are also expected in the near future.

This development shows India’s emphasis on building a strategic capability that goes beyond regional defence. It reflects an approach that includes long-range deterrence, indigenous technology development and multi-domain operational readiness.

In today’s geopolitical environment, military strength is no longer defined only by conventional power. Technological capability in areas such as missiles, artificial intelligence, space systems, cyber tools and advanced materials is becoming equally important, and India is working to establish itself in that changing environment.