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One-click away: How Delhi’s new SOS app will shield women and map danger zones

The plan also includes more Pink Booths, evening police patrols, repaired park lighting, removal of encroachments near campuses and a safety nodal officer for every college. The measures will be reviewed every 15 days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
One-click away: How Delhi’s new SOS app will shield women and map danger zones
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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One-click away: How Delhi’s new SOS app will shield women and map danger zones
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