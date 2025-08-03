Advertisement
“One Crore Fake Voters In West Bengal, ECI Must Act”: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Voter List Irregularities

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
“One Crore Fake Voters In West Bengal, ECI Must Act”: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Voter List IrregularitiesLoP in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo: ANI)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. 

Adhikari, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, added that the Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list.

“There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list,” Adhikari said.

