“One Crore Fake Voters In West Bengal, ECI Must Act”: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Voter List Irregularities

“There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list,” Adhikari said.