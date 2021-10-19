One day, I have to: Priyanka Gandhi on contesting UP elections 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's future course in Indian politics is a topic that has often been speculated upon. And now with the UP Assembly elections just months away, Congress' national general secretary, who is in charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, is continuing to remain non-committal about contesting the upcoming state polls herself.

When asked about the possibility of her contesting the polls, the AICC general secretary Priyanka, who has been tasked with regaining the party's lost ground in the political heartland, said, "It has not been decided as yet."

"One day you have to contest, though haven't taken a decision yet..., no answer for the time being, will see later," Priyanka added on contesting from Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Facing an uphill task of consolidating its support base in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday (October 19) said it will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year.

Congress which could win only seven seats in the 403-member UP house in 2017 polls has decided to put its bet on women in the elections early next year."It is the party's promise to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections. Had I had my way, I would have given 50 per cent tickets to them," Priyanka said, adding it could be taken forward in the 2024 elections.

"There is no hidden meaning behind it. We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," she said.

The announcement by the Congress leader was greeted with the bursting of firecrackers and slogan-shouting by women workers who were watching the press conference on a large screen installed in the party office.

However, like the possibility of herself contesting the polls, she remained non-committal when asked whether a woman would be projected as the CM face in the state after today's announcement and said, "I will tell this later when I want."

