/Puri Rath Yatra: Emergency rescue teams at work as stampede leaves one dead, several injured

One person died, and several devotees were left injured after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday. The chaos unfolded on Bada Danda, or the Grand Road, where lakhs of devotees had thronged to witness the pulling of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.
Local reports said one devotee, caught in the dense crowd, began struggling to breathe and was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors pronounced the person dead on arrival.
#WATCH | Odisha: Massive crowd of devotees at Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. pic.twitter.com/slHufQAyn0— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
A devotee who was present near Marichikund Square told reporters that the outer rope barricade appeared to give way, or that some people simply lost their footing and fell onto the road. What followed, he said, was frightening: around 40 to 50 people collapsed on top of one another, leaving many devotees hurt, with four or five appearing to be seriously injured.
"We managed to pull out around 20 people and rushed them to hospital by ambulance," he said, adding that word had since come through that an elderly person had died.
Odisha Police in a tweet on X wrote, "The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services has safely rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since this morning. The rescued devotees were immediately provided with first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further medical care."
The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services has safely rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since this morning.— Odisha Police (@odisha_police) July 16, 2026
The rescued devotees were immediately provided with first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for… pic.twitter.com/ulSFYKcjl7
Meanwhile, local reports further claimed that close to 200 people have been admitted to hospitals and makeshift medical camps set up in Puri, most complaining of suffocation and injuries, as the unprecedented crowds combined with relentless rain to create dangerous conditions on the day.
Lakhs of devotees had descended on the holy coastal town to witness the grand annual spectacle. The festivities had got underway earlier than scheduled with the Pahandi Bije ritual, during which the divine siblings and other deities were carried from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple to their beautifully decorated chariots in a ceremonial procession, accompanied by the resonant sounds of traditional instruments including the ghanta (gong), kahali (trumpet) and telingi baja.
Priests chanted sacred Vedic hymns while Odissi dancers performed to welcome the deities ahead of their nine-day stay at the Gundicha Temple, regarded as their birthplace.
Though the Pahandi Bije rituals had begun ahead of time, their completion was delayed by more than two hours.
(With IANS inputs)
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