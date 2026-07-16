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  • /Puri Rath Yatra: Emergency rescue teams at work as stampede leaves one dead, several injured

Puri Rath Yatra: Emergency rescue teams at work as stampede leaves one dead, several injured

A devotee who was present near Marichikund Square told reporters that the outer rope barricade appeared to give way, or that some people simply lost their footing and fell onto the road. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Puri Rath Yatra: Emergency rescue teams at work as stampede leaves one dead, several injured
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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