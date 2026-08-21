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One dead, several injured after building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

The building was very old and in a dilapidated condition, though its exact age was not immediately known.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
One dead, several injured after building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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One dead, several injured after building collapses in Delhi’s Karol Bagh
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