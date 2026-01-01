Advertisement
NEW YEAR PARTY

One Dies, 12 Hospitalised After New Year Celebrations In Telangana

 A new year celebration in Telangana turned fatal, leaving one person dead and at least 12 others hospitalised after falling ill during the party.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
One Dies, 12 Hospitalised After New Year Celebrations In TelanganaImage Credit: ( ANI )

In a shocking incident after New Year's celebrations, one person died, and 12 were hospitalised after consuming chicken and fish in Bhavani Nagar under Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
All are from the same locality and had cooked the food themselves.

According to a local police official, the group had prepared chicken and fish at home for the celebration. After returning home, several of them fell ill.

A 53-year-old man identified as Pandu died, while the others were admitted to the hospital and are currently in stable condition. All those affected are residents of the same colony, the police added.

According to a Jagathgiri Gutta police official, "Yesterday, they arranged a New Year's party and prepared chicken and fish themselves. After the party, they went home. They experienced food poisoning, and one person, Pandu, aged 53, died. Twelve people were hospitalised. All are colony friends, admitted in the hospital, and their condition is normal. The incident happened in Bhavani Nagar."

The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

