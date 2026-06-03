One Indian national killed in Iranian strikes at Kuwait Airport

An Indian national was killed in the Kuwait airport attack after Iranian drones targeted Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of India. The incident marks the first reported case of an Indian national victim in the latest escalation of regional tensions and has raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Kuwait.

Expressing its deepest condolences, the Embassy confirmed that an Indian killed in Kuwait was among the casualties of the Kuwait drone attack. In an official statement, the mission said it is in touch with the bereaved family and is coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all necessary assistance, including repatriation support and medical aid for those injured.

The Indian national lost his life when Iranian drones struck the facility, causing damage and disrupting airport operations. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said it remains committed to supporting the affected family and monitoring the situation as authorities continue their response to the Kuwait airport attack.

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“Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident,” said India in Kuwait in a X post.

Kuwaiti authorities also confirmed that one person was killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport today, marking the first reported Indian fatality linked to the latest escalation in the regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

Also Read: 'Era of hit and run is over': Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait after strike on Qeshm Island

Iran strikes Kuwait airport

Earlier today, Iranian drones struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, causing significant structural damage and forcing the suspension of all commercial flights. Kuwaiti officials reported multiple injuries alongside the fatality. Kuwaiti authorities have described the assault as a “criminal aggression” and are coordinating emergency response efforts.

This incident comes amid escalating regional tensions between Iran, US, and Israel, with strikes reported across several Gulf locations.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said Iranian missiles and drones targeted civilian facilities, including the country’s main international airport and diplomatic missions. The ministry strongly condemned the attack but did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

According to Kuwait’s state news agency, the early morning strike caused severe damage to Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, injured several people, and disrupted air traffic operations. Authorities temporarily diverted flights and suspended operations for safety assessments.

Kuwait Airways announced that Wednesday’s flights would be rescheduled. Civil aviation authorities later confirmed that operations had resumed from Terminal 4 after damage evaluation and implementation of necessary safety measures.

Escalating West Asia conflict amid fragile ceasefire

The attack represents a significant escalation for Kuwait, an oil-rich Gulf nation that had largely remained insulated from direct hostilities since a ceasefire in the Iran-related conflict was announced on April 8.

Iran launched missiles and drones at Kuwait and other Gulf states amid rising regional tensions. Kuwait, a close US ally that hosts American military personnel, has generally avoided becoming a direct target.

The US military reported that two Iranian missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight.

US targets Iran’s Qeshm Island

Bahrain reported that its air defences, in coordination with US forces, successfully intercepted missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters.

In response, US forces carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a wave of Iranian drones targeting American forces in Kuwait failed to reach their intended targets, and Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward regional neighbours did not strike their objectives.

Heightened security risk for Indians in West Asia

India maintains one of the largest expatriate populations in Kuwait, with hundreds of thousands of nationals employed across sectors such as construction, healthcare, oil and gas, and services. The safety of these citizens has become a priority for New Delhi as the West Asia conflict intensifies.

“We stand ready to extend every possible assistance,” a diplomatic source noted, emphasising ongoing coordination with local hospitals and Kuwaiti security agencies.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait reiterated its commitment to supporting the affected family during this difficult time.



