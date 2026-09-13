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One Indian seafarer missing, 13 rescued after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast: MEA

The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The ministry also thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance in bringing the rescued Indian nationals safely ashore.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
One Indian seafarer missing, 13 rescued after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast: MEA
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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