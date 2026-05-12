One intruder killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch sector of J-K

The Indian Army on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, killing one intruder in the Krishna Ghati sector amid heightened vigilance across the border region. According to the Army’s White Knight Corps, alert troops detected suspicious movement nearly 300 metres inside Indian territory in the Krishna Ghati area at around 4 pm. Acting swiftly on surveillance inputs, soldiers intercepted the infiltrator before any breach of the LoC could take place.

In a statement posted on X, the White Knight Corps said, “Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside its own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 PM today. Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC. One intruder has been neutralised.”

The Army further stated that troops continue to dominate the area while maintaining a high level of operational readiness across the sector.

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“The Knight stands Vigilant -- Every Infiltration Bid Will Fail. We Serve, We Protect!” the statement added.

Officials said a search operation is currently underway in the area to rule out the possibility of additional infiltrators or hidden weapons and supplies. Further details are awaited.

The latest infiltration attempt comes amid intensified anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, where security agencies have widened their focus beyond armed militants to include the broader support network sustaining militancy in the region.

Earlier this month, security forces arrested a suspected terror associate in Pulwama district and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material from his possession.

According to police, the arrest was made during a joint operation involving the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the CRPF’s 183 Battalion and Pulwama Police in the Rajpora area of south Kashmir.

The accused was identified as Mohd Umar Malik, a resident of Kachipora Qasbayar in Pulwama district.

During the search operation, officials recovered a pistol, a magazine, two live rounds and two hand grenades from the suspect.

A case has been registered at Rajpora Police Station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while further investigation remains in progress.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have in recent months intensified coordinated operations targeting terrorists, overground workers (OGWs), financiers and sympathisers believed to be aiding militant activity.

Officials say the revised counter-terror strategy is designed to dismantle the ecosystem supporting militancy rather than focusing solely on armed operatives.

Investigative agencies are also keeping a close watch on narcotics traffickers, hawala operators, and organised smuggling networks, amid concerns that funds generated through such illegal activities are being diverted towards terrorism-related operations in the Union Territory.

Anti-terror operations in the hinterland are jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and central security forces, while the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) continue to guard the LoC and the International Border against infiltration attempts.

Jammu and Kashmir shares a 740-km-long Line of Control with Pakistan, in addition to a 240-km International Border, making border surveillance and counter-infiltration operations a constant challenge for security agencies.

(With agencies' inputs)