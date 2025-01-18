'One IPS Involved...': What Sanjay Roy Claimed In Courtroom After RG Kar Rape-Murder Verdict

Former civil volunteer Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, claimed he was falsely implicated. Speaking to the Sealdah court, Roy alleged the real culprits were not prosecuted. CCTV footage had captured him near the hospital's seminar hall, where the doctor's body was found.

Roy alleged bias in the case, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved," ANI quoted him as saying.

"I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I commited the crime my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," accused Roy added.

The court informed the convict that he would be allowed to speak on Monday, during the sentencing.

"The accused will be heard on Monday. Now he is being sent to judicial custody. His punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear the case," the judge stated.

The verdict was delivered over five months after the shocking incident that gripped the nation.

Sanjay Roy was found guilty under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and Sections 66 and 103(1) for murder.

Section 103(1) allows for a maximum sentence of death or life imprisonment.

The victim's parents thanked the court for the conviction, saying it upheld their faith in justice, PTI reported. The father reportedly broke down in tears as the judgement was announced.

The case revolves around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, triggering widespread protests. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.