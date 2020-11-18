One jawan killed as avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Tangdhar

Kashmir: An avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir killing one trooper and injuring others.

The army trooper was washed away from Roshan post at Sadna top in Tangdhar area of Keran in Kupwara north Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, SSP Kupwara said, “Snow avalanche hit Army post last night and one soldier got washed, unfortunately, he died."

Another official said that three soldiers were swept away. One was killed however two were rescued and are under treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The killed soldier has been identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma of 7 Rashtriya Rifles.

Authorities have already issued an avalanche warning in upper reaches of Kashmir valley after recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

In a similar incident earlier in May, an Indian Army officer and a sapper lost their lives while their patrolling-cum-snow clearance party got caught in an avalanche in North Sikkim.