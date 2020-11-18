हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

One jawan killed as avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Tangdhar

One trooper has been killed and two injured when an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One jawan killed as avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir&#039;s Tangdhar
Image used for representational purpose

Kashmir: An avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir killing one trooper and injuring others.

The army trooper was washed away from Roshan post at Sadna top in Tangdhar area of Keran in Kupwara north Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.  

Confirming the incident, SSP Kupwara said, “Snow avalanche hit Army post last night and one soldier got washed, unfortunately, he died."

Live TV

Another official said that three soldiers were swept away. One was killed however two were rescued and are under treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable. 

The killed soldier has been identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma of 7 Rashtriya Rifles.

Authorities have already issued an avalanche warning in upper reaches of Kashmir valley after recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir. 

 In a similar incident earlier in May, an Indian Army officer and a sapper lost their lives while their patrolling-cum-snow clearance party got caught in an avalanche in North Sikkim. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAvalanche
Next
Story

US President-elect Joe Biden makes first statement about India, says this about PM Modi
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Delhi will not have another lockdown : Satyendra Jain