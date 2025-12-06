Advertisement
One Killed, Five Injured In Trinamool Factional Clash In Birbhum

The incident occurred in the Nanoor area of Birbhum district late on Friday night. The deceased Trinamool leader, who was beaten to death, has been identified as Rashbehari Sardar alias Dodan (50).

|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A Trinamool Congress leader was killed, and five others were seriously injured in a violent clash between two factions of the ruling party in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred in the Nanoor area of Birbhum district late on Friday night. The deceased Trinamool leader, who was beaten to death, has been identified as Rashbehari Sardar alias Dodan (50).

According to police, the deceased is known to be a follower of Trinamool Birbhum Zilla Parishad president Faizul Haque alias Kajal Sheikh. The injured were taken to Mangalkot Block Hospital in East Burdwan district. The body of the deceased Trinamool leader has been taken to Mangalkot Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The clash broke out while villagers were gathered at the Natmandir in Patichhara village in ​​Nanoor during Nabanna festivities. As the group was chatting, another group allegedly launched an unprovoked assault, leading to the fatal attack.

Those who carried out the attack are known to be followers of former Zilla Parishad corporator Abdul Karim Khan, who is close to Trinamool Congress strongman and former Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

The Trinamool factional conflict ahead of the upcoming 2026 state Assembly elections is a matter of concern for the party leadership, sources in the Trinamool Congress said.

Following the incident, there has been widespread tension in the area. A large police force, including a combat force, has been patrolling the villages to ease the tension. Locals alleged that the death was due to Trinamool factional conflict. However, no top leader of the Birbhum district Trinamool Congress has officially spoken about the incident so far.

"One person was killed, and five others were injured in a clash last night. The injured are being treated at a hospital. Some of them have serious head injuries. An investigation has started. Extensive patrolling is being conducted to prevent any further escalation," said a senior officer of the Birbhum district police.

