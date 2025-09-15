One Killed, Three Missing As Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad

A person died and three others were feared washed away in three separate incidents as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and its outskirts on Sunday evening, throwing normal life out of gear.

Two persons were washed away in the Afzal Sagar nala in the Mallepally area in the heart of the city. According to eye-witnesses, a man and his son-in-law were washed away amid heavy rains.

The son-in-law tried to save his father-in-law after he slipped into the 'nala' (drain) and both were swept away by the floodwater.

Police and personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were searching for the duo.

In another incident, a youth was washed away in a nala in Musheerabad in Secunderabad. The youth, identified as Sunny (24), fell into the nala after the retaining wall on which he was sitting collapsed.

A worker died and four others were injured when a wall of an under-construction convention hall collapsed in Vattinagulapally under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station. The deceased was identified as Sekhar Mandal (24). The injured were admitted to a hospital, and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Heavy rains slammed the core areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and parts of the adjoining Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. The city received 12-centimetre rainfall, inundating roads and bringing the vehicular traffic to a standstill.

Massive downpour turned several key roads into lakes. Water accumulation near the Integrated Police Command and Control Centre on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills, brought the traffic on the busy road to a complete halt. Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal was personally supervising the efforts to clear water stagnation.

Heavy rains disrupted traffic in Sheikhpet, Manikonda, Golconda, Raidurgam, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Masab Tank, Lakdi Ka Pul, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Somajiguda, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, and other busy areas in the core city.

Abdullahpurmet, on the city outskirts, recorded a rainfall of about 13 cm. Musheerabad received 12.1 cm rainfall, Jawaharnagar 11 cm, Osmania University 10.1 cm, and Maredpally 9.5 cm.