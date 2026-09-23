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‘One-man autocracy’? How ‘illegal’ deletions hit 13 crore voters during SIR; EC plays down expose

The report details 14 objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over voter registrations, deletions, Form 6 changes and access to electoral-roll data.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
‘One-man autocracy’? How ‘illegal’ deletions hit 13 crore voters during SIR; EC plays down expose
Image Credit: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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