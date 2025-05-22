One Month On, Security Forces Continue Hunt For Pahalgam Terrorists In J&K

Pahalgam Terror Attack: May 22 marks one month since the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the security forces continue to hunt for the five terrorists responsible for the killings. Notably, the terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and fled from the spot. Two weeks later on May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor eliminating nine terror targets in Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir, as people termed it justice for the Pahalgam victims, but those responsible for carrying out the attacks remain on the loose.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been looking for leads and clues to trace the terrorists. The NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police have got multiple leads in the past but the majority of them proved to be either misleading or false. The NIA continues to question witnesses and examine technical data collected so far.

The security agencies have released sketches of at least three terrorists while announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh each. However, there seems to be little headway so far. According to an Indian Express report, the NIA has so far questioned 150 locals and continues to examine digital evidence.

Following the attack, the J&K police launched a major crackdown, rounding up hundreds of individuals, including overground workers (OGWs).

Significantly, security forces have broadened their search operations beyond Pahalgam, now covering most of the South Kashmir forests. Security agencies had initially tracked some of the attackers' digital footprints and even managed to intercept their communications. However, it seems the attackers have since gone offline, likely fearing detection.

Meanwhile, in a major success for security forces, six terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said, "In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations....We are committed to finishing the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley."