Coronavirus

One more coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in Noida; Sector 74 sealed, movement of vehicles restricted from March 21-23

Noida: A new coronavirus positive case was reported in Noida on Saturday (March 21, 2020). The patient belongs to Supretech Capetown Society located in Sector 74. The society has been currently sealed to avoid the spread of virus as per the Disttrict Magistrates BN Singh's order. 

The entry and exit of vehicles have also been banned in the sector for three days - March 21 to March 23. The district administration has requested people to stay in  home quarantine as a preventive measure in the emergency situation. 

Noida police on Friday imposed section 144 in the city and ordered closure of all malls to avoid gathering. 
 
Meanwhile, in a major step to prevent the spread of virus the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (March 21, 2020) announced that his government will give Rs 1,000 each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs.

A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the Uttar Pradesh. The number of cases in India has gone up to 258 as per the Ministry of Health. 

