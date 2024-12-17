Advertisement
ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

One Nation One Election: BJP Likely To Issue Notices To MPs Absent During Voting For Bill Introduction In Lok Sabha

In a bid to ensure full attendance of MPs in Parliament, the BJP had issued a three-line whip for the presence of its MPs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representational Image of ongoing proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to issue notices to over 20 of its MPs who were absent during the division for the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha today, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

In a bid to ensure full attendance of MPs in Parliament, the saffron party had issued a three-line whip for the presence of its MPs, stating that some important legislative agenda is on the agenda. Opposition members had opposed the introduction of the bill. In the division, 269 members voted in favour of the introduction of the bill, and 196 voted against it.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', which propose simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, were introduced in the lower house today.

The bills were introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. From here, the bills will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the Cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the law minister is willing to send the bill to the JPC, the discussion on its introduction can conclude."

The two-day marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of the Constitution started on Monday. The Lok Sabha held a two-day discussion last week. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.

