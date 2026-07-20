/One Nation, One Time: What is India’s White Rabbit Technology? How is it important for defence, finance sector?

On July 16, 2026, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commissioned the White Rabbit Technology-based Indian Standard Time (IST) Dissemination Demonstration Network at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) in Bengaluru. Developed as a collaborative effort between the Department of Consumer Affairs, the CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR–NPL), and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this network has already successfully verified the secure transmission of IST between RRSL Bengaluru and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Chennai. This project is a cornerstone of the government’s ‘One Nation, One Time’ initiative, aiming to provide India with a secure, indigenous, and ultra-precise timing infrastructure.
White Rabbit is an advanced networking protocol that allows devices connected via optical fibre to synchronise their internal clocks with an accuracy of less than one nanosecond (one-billionth of a second).
Originally developed at CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research), this technology acts as a high-precision upgrade to standard Ethernet networking. Its primary innovation is its ability to continuously monitor and compensate for signal delays across long distances. By doing so, it ensures that every node in a network remains perfectly aligned, effectively eliminating the "time drift" that occurs in conventional systems.
Currently, many of India’s digital systems—ranging from telecommunications to banking—rely on satellite-based timing signals, such as the US-operated GPS. While these systems are functional, they are vulnerable to external risks:
* Security Vulnerabilities: Satellite signals can be jammed, spoofed, or disrupted, making reliance on them a national security concern for critical infrastructure.
* Strategic Autonomy: By building a terrestrial, fibre-based network, India is reducing its dependence on foreign satellite constellations. This creates a ‘sovereign’ timing source that is entirely under Indian control.
* Resilience: Unlike satellite signals that must travel from space, the White Rabbit network runs through secure, physical fiber-optic lines, making it significantly more resilient to interference.
A trusted national time source would:
* Strengthen consumer protection.
* Support fair trade.
* Enhance cyber resilience.
* Improve the reliability of financial markets.
* Improve telecommunications and power systems.
* Strengthen digital governance.
Accurate time is the "invisible backbone" of a modern digital economy. By providing an authenticated and traceable IST, the government is bolstering several vital sectors:
* Finance & Banking: High-frequency trading and digital transactions require synchronization at the microsecond level to maintain fair markets, prevent fraud, and ensure clear audit trails.
* Telecommunications: To manage the massive data flows of 5G and beyond, telecom networks require perfectly synchronized clocks to avoid transmission errors.
* Power Grids: Precise timing is essential for monitoring electricity flows and stabilizing power grids across the country.
* Defence & Space: Secure, jam-proof timing is vital for navigation, missile defence systems, and satellite communication.
* Digital Governance: A trusted national time source enhances the integrity of government services, ensuring that time-stamped records and digital processes remain tamper-proof.
By establishing this indigenous network, India is positioning itself to be a global leader in precision timekeeping, ensuring that its critical digital infrastructure is not only faster but also more secure and self-reliant.
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