One North East: Why Political Parties Are Routing For Single Party, Single Flag?

In a major political development, prominent leaders from the North East have announced their decision to unite under a single political banner, “One North East.” The leaders declared that their respective parties would merge to form one consolidated entity aimed at representing the collective aspirations of the region’s people.

The announcement was made in New Delhi on Nevember 4, where Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) President Conrad K. Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya, former BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party Assam founder Daniel Langthasa, along with other key leaders from the North East, signed a joint statement pledging to build a unified political front.

In a joint statement, leaders said that they come together from various voices of north east region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of regional people.

“he younger generation leaders of North East, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces. We have realised that our strength lies in unity, and that it is time to give our people one collective ” the statement read.

Which party Is Rulling North eastern state currently

The ruling parties differ across North Eastern states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heads governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, while regional parties like the National People’s Party (NPP) govern Meghalaya and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leads Mizoram. However, the region’s political landscape remains complex, with several regional alliances often involving the BJP in varying capacities.

After ‘One North East’ Announcement, How Will It Affect BJP and Congress?

The resignation of top political leaders and the formation of a single regional political banner could prove challenging for national parties. This development may lead to a decline in their popularity in the region, as influential local leaders with strong grassroots support are leaving their ranks.