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NewsIndiaOne Pak terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Uri
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One Pak terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Uri

After an exchange of fire, security forces recovered an AK rifle, pistols, and a significant quantity of ammunition, while follow-up operations in the area still ongoing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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One Pak terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Uri(Image Credit: ANI)

A Pakistani terrorist has been killed during a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and the J&K Police in the Buchhar area of the Uri sector.

After an exchange of fire, security forces recovered an AK rifle, pistols, and a significant quantity of ammunition, while follow-up operations in the area still ongoing.

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector. Troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted, and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, have been recovered," said the Indian Army, stressing that the operation continues.

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Earlier on March 10, alert troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist during the operation, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps said that the movement of two terrorists was detected in the Jhangar area of Nowshera along the Line of Control (LoC) at around 3 pm after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to thwart the infiltration attempt.

Meanwhile, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka, was martyred during the ongoing Operation Sheri Kalan in Poonch. According to the White Knight Corps, he slipped and fell while performing his duties in rugged terrain.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in Surankote while he was deployed as part of the operation. Following the fall, he became unresponsive and was immediately rushed to the military hospital in Potha. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he could not be saved.

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