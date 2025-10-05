'One Room Of Our House Occupied, Have To Take It Back': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On PoK

Asserting that the whole of India is "one home", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday likened Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to a room of that home which has been "occupied" by strangers and said that it has to be taken back.

Sangh chief made these remarks at a program in Satna. "The whole of India is one home, but someone has removed the one room of our house where my table, chair, and clothes used to be kept. They have occupied it. Tomorrow I have to take it back, and hence we have to remember the undivided India," RSS chief said without directly naming Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the Sindhi community, which was present in the event, Sarsanghchalak said, "Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India. Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different."

Earlier, on September 22, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in India getting back control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without taking any aggressive steps, as the people in the region itself have been demanding freedom from the current administration.

"PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," the Minister said during his interaction with the Indian community in Morocco.

Singh added that he had repeated the same five years ago, while addressing an Indian Army program in Jammu and Kashmir.