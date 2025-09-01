Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954307https://zeenews.india.com/india/one-sided-disaster-says-trump-on-us-india-trade-hours-after-pm-modi-met-putin-in-china-2954307.html
NewsIndia
INDIA US TIES

Trump Calls India-US Trade ‘One-Sided Disaster’ Following PM Modi's Meeting With Putin In China

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that until now India-US relationship have been "totally one sided". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Calls India-US Trade ‘One-Sided Disaster’ Following PM Modi's Meeting With Putin In ChinaPM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

(this is a developing story) 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK