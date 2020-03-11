One suspected Coronavirus death in Karnataka; samples taken for test says Health Commissioner

New Delhi: A man in Karnataka's Kalaburagi who was suspected to be infected with Coronavirus dies, the government announced on Wednesday (March 11).

It has been clarified that the cause of death of the 76-year-old-man is not clear. His samples have been collected and sent for testing to check for Coronavirus.

The Health Commissioner in a statement said, "It is clarified that the rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi owing to COVID-19 are false. His sample for COVID-19 has been collected and sent for testing."

He also urged the media to help the government in creating awareness and not create panic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 10 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported. There are eight cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi. The total number of cases across the country rises to 60.