One Terrorist Killed in encounter in J&K’s Kishtwar

Security forces have neutralised one terrorist during an ongoing counter-terror operation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement shared by the White Knight Corps on X, one terrorist killed during an ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I by the troops of CIF Delta WhiteKnightCorps, J&K police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today.

#WhiteKnightCorps | #OpTrashi-I | #OneTerroristKilled



OPERATION TRASHI-I | ONE TERRORIST KILLED



In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain,… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 4, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"ONE TERRORIST KILLED | In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta WhiteKnightCorps, J&K police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," White Knight Corps said in post on X.

On Tuesday, security forces launched a joint operation in Basantgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terrorists.

The operation involves troops from CIF Delta, the White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, following intelligence inputs. A firefight is underway, with a cordon established around the area.