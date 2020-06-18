हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora, operation continues

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora district  said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

One terrorist killed in encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Awantipora, operation continues

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Meej in the Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday (June 18).

“Last night Awantipur Police Launched an operation at village Meez Pampore,along with Army and other security forces. Target was House was adjoining a Big Mosque, After initial exchange of fire and a grenade throw while the cordon was being laid the terrorists seemed to have shifted to the mosque. Exchange of fire resumed as the terrorists shifted to adjoining shed. One militant killed so far," a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said.

Earlier. on Wednesday (June 17) night a joint team of Police, Army's 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Meej Pampore after receiving credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

According to police officials, as the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party and also lobbed grenade. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. The search operation is still on to kill hiding terrorists, if any.

