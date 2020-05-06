हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, search operation underway

One terrorist was killled after an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama, search operation underway

One terrorist was killled after an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports suggested that a joint team of Army's 50RR, 185 BN of CRPF and police launched cordon and search operation in Sharsali area of Khrew. During cordon and search operation brief exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists. Security forces then tightened the cordon around the suspected spot and killed the terrorist. A search operation is still on in the area.

Meanwhile, massive search operation is underway in Beighpora area of Awantipora which is the native village of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo. 

On Tuesday (March 5), a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries below knee after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF at Pakherpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 5). CRPF sources said four civilians were also injured in the incident.

The attack took place hours after a terrorist was arrested by security forces in Gundana tehsil in Doda district. He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Malik. The security forces, however, are yet to ascertain the group affiliation of Tanveer. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaPulwama encounter
