One-vote suspense in Tamil Nadu: Madras HC to hear DMK plea ahead of TVK trust vote Sunday

The Madras High Court will on Sunday hear an urgent petition filed by senior DMK leader and former Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, seeking to prevent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Srinivasa Sethupathi from taking oath as MLA following his dramatic one-vote victory in the Tiruppathur Assembly constituency.

The case is listed before the vacation bench of Justice L. Victoria Gowri and Justice N. Senthilkumar and is expected to come up for hearing around 10:30 AM on May 10.

The petition stems from one of the closest contests in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history. According to the Election Commission, TVK’s Srinivasa Sethupathi won the Sivaganga district seat by a razor-thin margin of just one vote, polling 83,365 votes against Periyakaruppan’s 83,364.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Alleging serious irregularities in the counting process, Periyakaruppan approached the High Court seeking a recount of votes and an interim injunction restraining Srinivasa Sethupathi from assuming office as a legislator until the dispute is resolved.​

In his petition, the former minister has claimed that certain postal ballots for the Tiruppathur constituency in Sivaganga district were mistakenly transferred to another constituency of the same name in Tirupathur district.​

Seeking immediate intervention from the court, Periyakaruppan has requested directions to retrieve and secure the allegedly misplaced postal ballots and include them in the final count for the Tiruppathur constituency in Sivaganga district.​

He has also urged the court to direct the Election Commission to produce video recordings related to the recount verification process conducted during the counting of votes.​

The petition has gained political significance amid the rapidly changing political landscape in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly election results, with TVK emerging as the single-largest party and moving towards government formation.​

Legal experts said the High Court’s decision on the interim plea could have important implications, particularly because the margin of victory is only a single vote, making every postal ballot crucial in determining the final outcome of the election.​



(with IANS inputs)

