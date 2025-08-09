One Year Of RG Kar Rape Case: Kolkata Police Lathi-Charge Protestors During ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ March

New Delhi: Tensions flared in central Kolkata on Saturday after police resorted to a lathi-charge on protestors participating in a justice march related to the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The protestors had planned a high-intensity procession to the West Bengal state secretariat, 'Nabanna', under the banner of the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’.

The demonstration, led by senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, marked the anniversary of the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College, where a female doctor was brutally raped and murdered last year inside the hospital premises. The protest quickly escalated into a confrontation after authorities attempted to halt the procession.

A large section of protestors joined the march demanding justice for the victim. Slogans were raised condemning the incident, calling for accountability, and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The victim’s parents urged the public to support the march, and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, called on BJP workers to join the protest without carrying any party flags or symbols. Adhikari, accompanied by several BJP MLAs, stood in solidarity with the victim’s parents at Dorina Crossing in Esplanade, Central Kolkata—visibly absent were any BJP banners or insignia.

“The Mamata Banerjee administration is afraid of the massive turnout demanding justice,” said Adhikari during the march.

Protestors were seen carrying the national Tricolour along with posters and banners seeking justice for the RG Kar victim. In anticipation of the march, authorities made massive security arrangements. Heavy police deployment, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, and water cannons were stationed at strategic locations. Drones were used for aerial surveillance.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were enforced in areas surrounding Nabanna. Multi-layer barricades were set up at key intersections across Kolkata and Howrah, and traffic movement on both the Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu over the Hooghly River was suspended to prevent the agitators from advancing.

The RG Kar incident continues to trigger public outrage, with this march underscoring the demand for justice and highlighting mounting criticism of the state administration.