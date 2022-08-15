ONGC Recruitment 2022: ONGC has released the admit card for exams for Non-Executive Posts that are scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 21 and August 27. Candidates who have applied for the ONGC non-executive posts can now download their admit card on the official website - ongcindia.com.

Here's how to Download ONGC Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com On the home page, click on career tab Click on ‘Recruitment Notice-2022’ and then Click on 'Admit Card for Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on 20th, 21st & 27th August 2022 against Advertisement No. 2/2022 (R&P)’ link available Entre your application number and date of birth and login Download your admit card and take a printout

ONGC is conducting the exam for non-executive posts in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The recruitment drive is being conducted for Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Fire Supervisor, Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Dealing Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations), Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment) and Junior Slinger cum Rigger posts in ONGC.