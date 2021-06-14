हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Only 0.01% adverse cases, 488 deaths linked with COVID vaccines reported in India

94% of the total AEFI cases, that is, 24,703 cases were linked to Covishield, whereas 1,497 cases were linked to Covaxin.

File Photo

New Delhi: A total of over 26,000 adverse cases after COVID-19 vaccination were reported in India which makes up just about 0.01 per cent of the total population inoculated so far.

Out of 23.5 crore vaccine doses administered between January 16 and June 7, 26,200 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were recorded, according to a media report.

During this period, 488 deaths linked to post-vaccination complications were also reported.

94% of the total AEFI cases, that is, 24,703 cases were linked to Covishield, whereas 1,497 cases were linked to Covaxin.

India has administered over 25 crore 48 lakh COVID vaccine doses to the beneficiaries so far. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said, over 14 lakh 99 thousand vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries within 24 hours.

The liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has already been started in the country. Vaccination is a crucial factor in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Government is continuously engaged in accelerating the pace of vaccination drive in the country with the cooperation of States and Union Territories.

The Centre has so far provided more than 26 crore 68 lakh vaccine doses to the States and the Union Territories.

The vaccines have been provided both through the Centre’s free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

