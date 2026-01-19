Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat; Congress Takes Government Contracts From BJP Govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a regional conference of booth volunteers in Vadodara, mounting a fierce attack on both the BJP and the Congress. He said that the BJP will be ousted in the 2027 elections and that the people of Gujarat will take charge of the state’s governance. Arvind Kejriwal said that for the past 30 years, the BJP has ruled Gujarat through fear, imprisonment, and corruption, but that fear has now disappeared from the minds of the people.

The AAP Chief pointed out that the Congress receives government contracts from the BJP government, which is why the public has no expectations from it. Only the AAP, he asserted, can defeat the BJP in Gujarat. He said Gujarat has been looted, and that this is no longer a battle for power, but a fight for the dignity and justice of the people of Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP is expanding rapidly across Gujarat. He said that even the BJP no longer has an organisation as large as that of AAP. He stated, “The BJP has spread fear and oppression throughout Gujarat and people are fed up.”

The AAP Supremo continued, “The fear of the BJP is steadily leaving people’s minds, and they are now openly coming forward to oppose the party. For 30 years, the BJP has ruled Gujarat solely through fear, oppression, and corruption.” Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that several AAP leaders, including Pravin Ram and Rajubhai Karpada, have been in jail for the past three months.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arvind Kejriwal further said that the BJP government jailed 85 poor farmers following a sudden and forceful crackdown on Hadad's farmers’ movement. “These farmers were raising their voices against the Karda system. They were demanding their rightful dues, and the protest was peaceful,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said he met the families of the imprisoned farmers, who told him that if their children have to spend even three years in jail for Gujarat, for the people of Gujarat, and for Gujarat’s progress, they are ready for it. “The fear of the BJP is gradually disappearing from the minds of the people of Gujarat and that people are slowly beginning to stand up,” he said.

The AAP National Convenor said that there was a time when Gujarat was considered one of the most prosperous states in the country, but in the last 30 years the BJP has looted everything. He called out the BJP for consuming farmers’ fertilisers and seeds, drinking farmers’ water, denying them MSP for their crops, and pocketing their hard-earned money.

He continued, “The BJP has looted Gujarat’s roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals. Government schools are in a pathetic condition, forcing poor families to send their children to private schools out of compulsion, where private school operators indulge in intimidation and rampant looting. In government hospitals, medicines are unavailable, tests are not conducted, and doctors are missing.”

Arvind Kejriwal called out that government hospitals have been deliberately ruined so that poor people are forced to seek treatment in private hospitals. “Private schools and private hospitals are owned by BJP leaders themselves,” he emphasised.

The AAP National Convenor said that traders themselves are saying, “We pay taxes, we send money to their leaders, we give money to their party, yet they still insult us. The BJP has destroyed traders’ businesses and their children are sitting unemployed. When youth ask for jobs, they are handed fake liquor bottles.”

Arvind Kejriwal stated that in 30 years, the BJP has ruined Gujarat. Referring to the Hadad incident, he said people’s homes were entered, they were beaten with sticks, and publicly humiliated. “This is not a fight for power. This is a fight for Gujarat’s honour. This is not about removing one party to bring another, it is a fight for dignity and justice,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that two years ago, a boat tragedy occurred in Harni Lake, where small schoolchildren had gone for a school-organised boating trip. Twelve children and two teachers drowned to death because they were not given safety jackets. “The contractor was from the BJP. The officers who displayed hooliganism were from the BJP. Even after two years, no one has been punished,” he said.

He added that the BJP has no concern for the people of Gujarat and only cares about its contractors. “The BJP is not a party of Gujaratis. It is a party of contractors and goons,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal further said that a few months ago, some women went to the Chief Minister’s rally seeking justice. “They requested to meet the Chief Minister, but the Chief Minister got them thrown out by the police. The women were insulted, and two days later, the police reached their homes to demolish them. What kind of justice is this? What kind of Gujarat do they want to build?” he asked, adding that the people of Gujarat will have to stand up and end this hooliganism.

Arvind Kejriwal said that Gujarat has the largest number of poor and backward tribal regions. As per the Constitution, thousands of crores of rupees come every year for the development of tribal areas. “If this money is spent honestly, there would be excellent schools for children and excellent hospitals for families. Roads would be built, water for irrigation would be available, and free electricity would reach homes,” Arvind Kejriwal remarked.

However, he added that this money never reaches the tribal communities. He stated that tribal leader Chaitar Vasava has been sent to jail two or three times because he raised his voice for the tribal society.

Arvind Kejriwal said that a few days ago the Prime Minister visited Dediapada and held a massive rally. “Chaitar Vasava filed an RTI asking how much money was spent on the rally and from where it came. The reply revealed that ₹50 crore from the Tribal Welfare Fund was spent on the Prime Minister’s rally. This fund comes from the Gujarat government to build schools and hospitals for tribals, for irrigation, electricity, and village development,” he continued. Arvind Kejriwal added that ₹2 crore was spent on samosas (snacks), ₹5 crore on tents, and ₹7 crore on buses.

“The Prime Minister has a lot of money. He should have spent the central government’s money. Why was a rally organised using tribal society’s money?” Arvind Kejriwal said ₹50 crore could have built many schools and hospitals. “This is how they steal public money. That is why the tribal society has remained backward,” he said.

The AAP Head said the BJP has kept people suppressed only through fear, oppression, and humiliation. “There is chaos across Gujarat. When oppression crosses limits, people rise against it,” he said, adding that today the entire Gujarat is standing against the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal said massive crowds are turning up at every AAP rally, and people are openly saying that change will come this time. “The people have made up their minds. In the 2027 elections, the BJP will go from Gujarat and the people of Gujarat will come to power,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat themselves are saying that the Congress is incapable. “Congress leaders themselves say that they run businesses in partnership with the BJP. How can they raise their voice against them? If they do, their contracts will stop,” he said.

He added that Congress leaders receive government contracts from the BJP government in Gujarat. “Congress can never defeat the BJP. Only the AAP can defeat the BJP, because AAP leaders do not take contracts from the BJP government. We do not want contracts, we work for the people,” he continued.

Arvind Kejriwal said that five BJP MLAs from Vadodara, Shailesh Sotta, Ketan Inamdar, Dharmendrasing Vaghela, Akshay Patel, and Chaitanyasing Jhala, have written a letter to their Chief Minister. In the letter, they stated that the administrative system in the state is deteriorating day by day.

He said the MLAs wrote that while administration is meant to function smoothly, today even the smallest work in a government office has become like a battle for an ordinary citizen. From senior officers to junior staff, public suffering is increasing. Officers consider themselves above the public and elected representatives and act arbitrarily.

“The officers are not even listening to the MLAs. When the Chief Minister received the letter, he said that officers do not listen to him either,” Arvind Kejriwal said. He added that through this letter, the MLAs have conveyed to the public not to approach them for work because they cannot get anything done.

Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat should vote for those who can actually get work done. “Form an AAP government in Gujarat, and every public work will be completed,” he said, adding that if the BJP had governed well for 30 years, no one would attend AAP rallies.

“Today people come to our rallies with hope,” he said, assuring that 7 crore Gujaratis will come together and form an AAP government in 2027. He said AAP will build a prosperous Gujarat where farmers and traders are happy, youth get employment, farmers receive fertiliser, seeds, and irrigation water on time, crops get full prices, roads are good, and quality schools and hospitals are built.

“We will build a Gujarat without spurious liquor, without drugs, without corruption, without hooliganism. Contractors will not dictate terms. No one will intimidate, and no one will be afraid. Fear will be eliminated, and people will work fearlessly,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said AAP karyakarta and supporters must be prepared to go to jail. He said two years remain until the elections, and as elections approach, they will send more people to jail. He highlighted that Chaitar Vasava, Pravin Ram, and Raju Karpada have already been jailed, and karyakartas will also be targeted in the future.

“I had no fault, yet I spent six months in jail because I dared to raise my voice against their oppression,” he said, adding that leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were also jailed. “They will send people to jail, and I will bring them out,” he said.

Addressing party karyakartas, Arvind Kejriwal said the next two years require relentless hard work. He said karyakartas must go door to door and connect people to the movement for change and called upon karyakartas to take a pledge that every person will add five new voters every day.

He said the people of Visavadar have given hope and a message to the entire Gujarat. “If Visavadar can challenge the BJP, the whole of Gujarat can challenge the BJP,” he said, calling for the Visavadar model to be replicated across the state.

The AAP Supremo concluded by saying that people from every community across Gujarat are joining the AAP. “It is a matter of great happiness that the entire Gujarat is connecting with the AAP,” he concluded.

