'Only Gandhi Family...': In Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack On Bhupesh Baghel, Congress

Union Minister Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Chhattisgarh saying that only Gandhi family is happy with Bhupesh Baghel. Shah said that the Baghel government failed to fulfil several promises made and giving another chance to him will result in appeasement politics.

"Bhupesh Baghel government had promised so many things... they had promised free gas cylinders...they were about to ban liquor in the whole state, what happened? They had promised to cut the electricity bill to half, what happened? Under Bhupesh Baghel's government neither OBC, Adivasi, women, farmers, no one is happy...only the Gandhi family is happy," said Shah.

Addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon, Shah said that if Congress returns to power again in the state, it will continue appeasement and vote bank politics. He further said that this upcoming Assembly election is not to elect a government or a leader, but it is an election to build a golden Chhattisgarh under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Under Congress rule, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh used to be 'Bimaru' states. Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh and when our government was formed, Dr Raman Singh became CM and within 15 years, he made this state advanced," he said.

Shah alleged that during the Congress tenure in Chhattisgarh, several scams occurred and pointed fingers at CM Baghel, accusing him of transforming the state into an cash machine for the Congress party and Gandhi family.

In preparation for the upcoming state assembly elections, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, submitted his nomination papers for the Rajnandgaon constituency. In addition to Raman Singh, Bharat Lal Verma, Vinod Khandekar, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu also submitted their nominations for the Dongargaon, Dongargarh, and Khujji assembly constituencies, respectively.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases- November 7 and November 17. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.