'Only Has money For Liquor Bars': Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government Over New Police Outpost In Sambhal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, has criticised Uttar Pradesh government for the recent construction of a new police outpost outside Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Owaisi took to social media to slam the state government for its apparent allocation of funds, pointing out that it seemed to focus on building police posts and liquor bars rather than essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals.

In his post on social media platform X, the Member of Parliament remarked, "A police post is being built in front of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Go to any corner of the country, the government there neither opens schools nor hospitals.

The government does not have money for anything else, it only has money for police posts and liquor bars."

Owaisi also accused the government of neglecting Muslim-majority areas in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that these regions lacked basic facilities. His statement comes amid rising tensions in Sambhal, which has witnessed violent incidents related to a mosque survey aimed at investigating the presence of a Hindu temple in the area.

Security Measures After Sambhal Violence

The decision to build a police outpost near Jama Masjid follows the eruption of violence in Sambhal, triggered by the controversial survey. To bolster security and prevent further unrest, the Uttar Pradesh administration has announced the deployment of a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team in the region.

Sambhal's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shrish Chandra, explained that the construction of new police posts across the district is aimed at improving security, ensuring swift justice, and enhancing crime surveillance.

The district administration, led by Dr. Rajender Pensiya, revealed plans to install smart meters and CCTV cameras in Sambhal for better public safety. Furthermore, ongoing anti-encroachment drives are being carried out in the area, targeting both temporary and permanent encroachments.

While temporary encroachments are being removed, permanent ones are addressed through official notices and cooperation from local residents.