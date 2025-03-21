'Only Hindus Should Be Employed At Tirumala Temple,' Says Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday stated that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple and if any other individuals from different communities are employed then they relocate to other places without hurting their sentiments.



