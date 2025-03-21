Advertisement
CHIEF MINISTER CHANDRABABU NAIDU

'Only Hindus Should Be Employed At Tirumala Temple,' Says Andhra CM Naidu

CM Chandrababu Naidu stated that only Hindus should be employed at Tirumala Temple and people from different religions will be relocated without hurting their sentiments.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Only Hindus Should Be Employed At Tirumala Temple,' Says Andhra CM Naidu Image: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday stated that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple and if any other individuals from different communities are employed then they relocate to other places without hurting their sentiments.
 
"Only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple. If individuals from other religions are currently working there, they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments," Naidu said, ANI reported.

 

