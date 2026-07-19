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'Only if...': Sonam Wangchuk will end hunger strike on these two conditions

Sonam Wangchuk’s fast has entered a crucial phase after his forced hospitalisation in Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital. His wife has revealed the steps that could bring the protest to an end.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:55 AM IST
'Only if...': Sonam Wangchuk will end hunger strike on these two conditions
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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