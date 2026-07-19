/'Only if...': Sonam Wangchuk will end hunger strike on these two conditions

New Delhi: Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has agreed to end his prolonged hunger strike, but only if political leaders personally meet him in hospital and commit to taking up the issue of education accountability in Parliament. The announcement came a day after he was forcibly taken by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, where he has continued his fast under medical supervision.
The development comes on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pressing ahead with its planned "Chalo Sansad" march over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Delhi Police has said it neither received an application seeking permission for the march nor granted approval for it.
The announcement was made at Jantar Mantar by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who addressed supporters gathered at the protest venue along with CJP members. She said Wangchuk would end his fast if political leaders visited him at the Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session.
"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," she said.
She added that Wangchuk was looking for a commitment from political parties that the matter would be taken up in Parliament rather than being limited to public statements.
Ahead of the proposed march, she also conveyed Wangchuk's message to those taking part in the protest.
"Sonam has requested all of us to take out tomorrow's march peacefully and ensure that the protest is not misused," she said.
The march has been planned to coincide with the first day of the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to continue until August 13. However, police restrictions in central Delhi have created uncertainty over how the demonstration will proceed. Authorities have maintained that no permission was granted for the march because of security arrangements around Parliament.
Angmo said Wangchuk's condition was stable despite the prolonged fast.
"Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the high court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she told PTI.
She has also said that Wangchuk is continuing his hunger strike in the Safdarjung Hospital and has refused intravenous drips. He is taking only the salt water he had been consuming before his admission. Earlier, she challenged his transfer to a government hospital and argued before the Delhi High Court that she had lost confidence in the treatment being provided there. However, the court declined to order his transfer to a private facility.
The Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to the hospital on Saturday (July 18) after he had spent more than three weeks on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The police said the action was taken to protect his health following medical concerns, while Wangchuk's supporters described the move as involuntary.
Over the past several weeks, Wangchuk's campaign has drawn support from Opposition leaders, student groups and civil society organisations. The Delhi High Court has also been monitoring his medical condition through regular status reports as the fast continued.
Even after being admitted to hospital, he issued a message asking supporters to stay united and participate peacefully in the Parliament march. He described the campaign as a fight for accountability in the education system.
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