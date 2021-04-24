हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oxygen crisis

Only one and half hour of oxygen left: Delhi’s Batra Hospital raises alarm over 'inadequate' oxygen supply after SOS

The hospital has around 260 patients which means the supply of 500 litres will not last more than one and a half hours.

Only one and half hour of oxygen left: Delhi’s Batra Hospital raises alarm over &#039;inadequate&#039; oxygen supply after SOS
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre on Saturday (April 24), after requesting assistance from the state government, received only 500 litres of medical oxygen. 

Considering the hospital has around 260 patients, this supply will not last more than one and a half hours.

Dr SCL Gupta, MD said that they sent an SOS to the national capital government asking for emergency medical oxygen supply in the morning.

“We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8000 litres. We've 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?” he told news agency ANI.

He further said, “Delhi Govt has provided us with an oxygen tanker. We have another one to one and a half hours of oxygen for all our patients. There are 260 patients in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday informed that the Indian Railways` second Oxygen Express reached Lucknow from Jharkhand`s Bokaro on Saturday morning and it will ensure "oxygen availability in Uttar Pradesh" amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

Live TV

 

