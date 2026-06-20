/‘Only one Shiv-Sena led by Eknath Shinde’: Says Amit Shah amid ‘Operation Tiger’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Shiv Sena factionalism is now over, there is only one Shiv Sena, and it is led by Eknath Shinde. Speaking at a Thanksgiving rally in Kolhapur, Shah declared, “Earlier we had to refer to it as the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. Now there is no faction. There is only one Shiv Sena.”