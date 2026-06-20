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‘Only one Shiv-Sena led by Eknath Shinde’: Says Amit Shah amid ‘Operation Tiger’

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued fresh show-cause notices to its absent Lok Sabha MPs, giving them just 24 hours to explain their absence or face action under the anti-defection law.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
‘Only one Shiv-Sena led by Eknath Shinde’: Says Amit Shah amid ‘Operation Tiger’
Image Credit: IANS

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