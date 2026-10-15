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Only when women are healthy, educated, and empowered is the nation's present secure: CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s progress in girls’ education, maternal healthcare and women’s empowerment since 2017, citing improved school facilities, lower dropout rates and expanded educational opportunities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Only when women are healthy, educated, and empowered is the nation's present secure: CM Yogi
Image Credit: ANI

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Only when women are healthy, educated, and empowered is the nation's present secure: CM Yogi
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